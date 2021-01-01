 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. ICE CREAM CAKE - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
Indica

ICE CREAM CAKE - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Solventless ICE CREAM CAKE - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
STIIIZY Concentrates Solventless ICE CREAM CAKE - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

ICE CREAM CAKE / INDICA · Taste: Creamy, Nutty, Sweet · Feeling: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy · Description: With its calming effects and sweet creamy flavor, this Indica is perfect for nighttime use

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review