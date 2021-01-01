 Loading…

Sativa

INCREDIBLE HULK CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G

by STIIIZY

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

INCREDIBLE HULK / INDICA · Taste: Earthy, Woody, Pine · Feeling: Happy, Euphoric, Sleepy · Description: Mean and green this heavy Indica will have you feeling stoney and couch locked for hours.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Incredible Hulk

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Incredible Hulk is a sativa strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.

