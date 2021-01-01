Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
INCREDIBLE HULK / INDICA · Taste: Earthy, Woody, Pine · Feeling: Happy, Euphoric, Sleepy · Description: Mean and green this heavy Indica will have you feeling stoney and couch locked for hours.
Incredible Hulk is a sativa strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.
Be the first to review this product.