Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
KUSH MINTS / INDICA · Taste: Mint, Lemon, Spicy/Herbal · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric · Description: This full flavored Indica known for its minty citrus flavor and powerful calming effects to help ease the mind and body.
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Be the first to review this product.