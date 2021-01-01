 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. KUSH MINTS - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
Hybrid

KUSH MINTS - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges KUSH MINTS - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges KUSH MINTS - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges KUSH MINTS - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

KUSH MINTS / INDICA﻿ · Taste: Mint, Lemon, Spicy/Herbal · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric · Description: This full flavored Indica known for its minty citrus flavor and powerful calming effects to help ease the mind and body.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Kush Mints

Kush Mints
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review