 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. LA KUSH CAKE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
Hybrid

LA KUSH CAKE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges LA KUSH CAKE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges LA KUSH CAKE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges LA KUSH CAKE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

LA KUSH CAKE / INDICA · Taste: Citrus, Peppery, Herbal · Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy · Description: This relaxing Indica is perfect for winding down.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

LA Kush Cake

LA Kush Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

This cross of the popular Wedding Cake and Kush Mints comes from Liberty Health Sciences and Seed Junky Genetics. La Kush Cake is an indica-dominant strain that smells like vanilla and has an earthy peppermint taste. It’s an easy, smooth hitter, and effects take a while to come on. This is a beautiful flower, with green and purple buds covered in frosty trichomes. It’s great for relaxing and winding down at the end of the night without much else to do.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review