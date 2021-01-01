 Loading…

Hybrid

LEMON DROP - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G

by STIIIZY

LEMON DROP / SATIVA · Taste: Fruity, Peppery, Herbal · Feeling: Happy, Energetic, Uplifting · Description: Zesty with a little bit of sweet just like the name Lemon Drop the sativa that will make you pucker up.

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

Lemon Drop

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.

