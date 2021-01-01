 Loading…

  5. LEMON OG - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD .5G
Hybrid

LEMON OG - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD .5G

by STIIIZY

About this product

LEMON OG / HYBRID · Taste: Lemon, Citrus, Pine · Feeling: Creative, Energizing, Happy · Description: Lemon OG has a skunky aroma with fruity undertones. It tends to feel more heady than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy stoney feel.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Lemon OG

Lemon OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

