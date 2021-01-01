LEMON OG - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G
About this product
LEMON OG / HYBRID · Taste: Lemon, Citrus, Pine · Feeling: Creative, Energizing, Happy · Description: Lemon OG has a skunky aroma with fruity undertones. It tends to feel more heady than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy stoney feel.
About this brand
STIIIZY
About this strain
Lemon OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.
