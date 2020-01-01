 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mango Disposable Pen 0.5g

Mango Disposable Pen 0.5g

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges Mango Disposable Pen 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mango

Mango
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
After thorough testing and development, STIIIZY is proud to announce its launch in 2017. STIIIZY is revolutionizing the portable cannabis industry with a product that offers a burn and leak-free experience. During the distillation process, flavor-producing terpenes are lost. These strain derived terpenes are then reintroduced to achieve that sought after and genuine flavor. We are always committed to providing a top-shelf , lab-tested concentrate with the highest potency and purity achieved through a solvent-free distillation process. STIIIZY, setting the industry standard to Influence and Inspire through Innovated methods.