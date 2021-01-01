 Loading…

  5. ORANGE CREAMSICLE - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Hybrid

ORANGE CREAMSICLE - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

ORANGE CREAMSICLE - CURATED LIVE RESIN
STIIIZY Concentrates Solvent ORANGE CREAMSICLE - CURATED LIVE RESIN

About this product

ORANGE CREAMSICLE / SATIVA · Taste: Citrus, Diesel, Pine · Feeling: Euphoric, Energetic, Happy · Description: True to it's name Orange Creamsicle smells of tangy bright citrus wrapped up in cream and sugar and a touch of earth. The high starts with a creeping euphoric lift that leaves you feeling completely relaxed in both mind and body.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.

