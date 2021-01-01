ORANGE CRUSH LIIIT .5G Pre-Roll
About this product
ORANGE CRUSH / SATIVA · Taste: Orange Peel, Sweet, Citrus, Earthy · Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy · Description: A cross between orange crush and ice cream, this heavy hitting Sativa delivers a powerful high.
About this brand
STIIIZY
About this strain
Orange Crush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Orange Crush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Blueberry. This strain produces powerful cerebral effects that are uplifting. Orange Crush offers a super sweet and tangy flavor profile. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.
