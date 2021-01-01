 Loading…

ORANGE CRUSH LIIIT .5G Pre-Roll

by STIIIZY

ORANGE CRUSH / SATIVA · Taste: Orange Peel, Sweet, Citrus, Earthy · Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy · Description: A cross between orange crush and ice cream, this heavy hitting Sativa delivers a powerful high.

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

Orange Crush

Orange Crush
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Orange Crush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Blueberry. This strain produces powerful cerebral effects that are uplifting. Orange Crush offers a super sweet and tangy flavor profile. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

