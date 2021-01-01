 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. PEANUT BUTTER BREATH - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Hybrid

PEANUT BUTTER BREATH - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Solvent PEANUT BUTTER BREATH - CURATED LIVE RESIN
STIIIZY Concentrates Solvent PEANUT BUTTER BREATH - CURATED LIVE RESIN

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

PEANUT BUTTER BREATH / HYBRID · Taste: Earthy, Pine, Woody · Feeling: Relaxing, Uplifting, Cerebral · Description: Peanut Butter Breath is a perfectly balanced hybrid that hits from head to toe

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath

Peanut Butter Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Peanut Butter Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review