  5. PINK LEMONADE - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G
Hybrid

PINK LEMONADE - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G

by STIIIZY

PINK LEMONADE / SATIVA · Taste: Minty, Pine, Herbal · Feeling: Happy, Energetic, Uplifting · Description: The perfect Sativa to wake and bake to sweet and tarty this strain will set the tone to start your day.

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

Pink Lemonade

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

