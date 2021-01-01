 Loading…

  5. PLATINUM OG - LIVE RESIN POD 1G
Indica

PLATINUM OG - LIVE RESIN POD 1G

by STIIIZY

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

PLATINUM OG / INDICA · Taste: Sweet, Diesel, Pine · Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy · Description: This strain has a heady onset that settles into a strong stoney high. Perfect for nighttime use as it tends to produce soothing, body-calming effects.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Platinum OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

