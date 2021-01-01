Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
PLATINUM OG / INDICA · Taste: Sweet, Diesel, Pine · Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy · Description: This strain has a heady onset that settles into a strong stoney high. Perfect for nighttime use as it tends to produce soothing, body-calming effects.
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
