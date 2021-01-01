 Loading…

  5. PRESIDENTIAL OG LIIIT .5G Pre-Roll
Indica

PRESIDENTIAL OG LIIIT .5G Pre-Roll

by STIIIZY

About this product

PRESIDENTIAL OG / INDICA · Taste: Earthy, Pine, Citrus · Feeling: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy · Description: Presidential OG will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell with hints of earth. This strain hits hard and fast leaving you in a daze with it's stoney body high.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Presidential OG

Presidential OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Presidential OG (also called Presidential Kush) by Royal Queen Seeds is an indica cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress

