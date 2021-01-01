Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
PURPLE ANIMAL COOKIES / HYBRID · Taste: Herbal, Pine, Sweet · Feeling: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted · Description: Purple Animal Cookies delivers relaxing effects and a sweet earthy aroma.
Purple Animal Cookies by CannaVenture Seeds is an indica-dominant cross with beautiful coloration and potent effects. The strain was bred by crossing Animal Cookies with LVPK, and is generally a Cookie-dominant cross of these genetics. This leads to a sweet, earthy aroma and happy, relaxing effects that intensify with continued consumption. It has an average flowering time of 9 to 10 weeks, and offers a fair yield to attentive growers. Purple Animal Cookies’ happy, sedating buzz makes it an ideal fit for the end of the workday.
Be the first to review this product.