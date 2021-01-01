 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. PURPLE ANIMAL COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
Hybrid

PURPLE ANIMAL COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges PURPLE ANIMAL COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges PURPLE ANIMAL COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges PURPLE ANIMAL COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

﻿PURPLE ANIMAL COOKIES / HYBRID · Taste: Herbal, Pine, Sweet · Feeling: Happy, Relaxed, Uplifted · Description: Purple Animal Cookies delivers relaxing effects and a sweet earthy aroma.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Purple Animal Cookies

Purple Animal Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Purple Animal Cookies by CannaVenture Seeds is an indica-dominant cross with beautiful coloration and potent effects. The strain was bred by crossing Animal Cookies with LVPK, and is generally a Cookie-dominant cross of these genetics. This leads to a sweet, earthy aroma and happy, relaxing effects that intensify with continued consumption. It has an average flowering time of 9 to 10 weeks, and offers a fair yield to attentive growers. Purple Animal Cookies’ happy, sedating buzz makes it an ideal fit for the end of the workday.  

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review