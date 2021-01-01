 Loading…

  5. PURPLE HAZE - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Sativa

PURPLE HAZE - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

About this product

PURPLE HAZE / INDICA · Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Spicy · Feeling: Happy, Euphoric, Uplifted · Description: Purple Haze delivers a potent mind and body high.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Purple Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Purple Haze is a sativa marijuana strain popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic song, Purple Haze. This strain delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.

