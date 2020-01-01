 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Purple Punch Distillate Cartridge Pod 1g
Indica

Purple Punch Distillate Cartridge Pod 1g

by STIIIZY

STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges Purple Punch Distillate Cartridge Pod 1g

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

After thorough testing and development, STIIIZY is proud to announce its launch in 2017. STIIIZY is revolutionizing the portable cannabis industry with a product that offers a burn and leak-free experience. During the distillation process, flavor-producing terpenes are lost. These strain derived terpenes are then reintroduced to achieve that sought after and genuine flavor. We are always committed to providing a top-shelf , lab-tested concentrate with the highest potency and purity achieved through a solvent-free distillation process. STIIIZY, setting the industry standard to Influence and Inspire through Innovated methods.