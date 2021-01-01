 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rainbow Kush - LIIIT FLOWER
Hybrid

Rainbow Kush - LIIIT FLOWER

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Cannabis Flower Rainbow Kush - LIIIT FLOWER
STIIIZY Cannabis Flower Rainbow Kush - LIIIT FLOWER
STIIIZY Cannabis Flower Rainbow Kush - LIIIT FLOWER

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

RAINBOW KUSH / INDICA · Taste: Spicy, Sweet, Fruity · Feeling: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric · Description: Rainbow Kush is known for its wide array of colors when flowering and taste of tropical candy. This indica will give you a pleasant creative high.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Rainbow

Rainbow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Rainbow is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry. The result is a compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching. Growers who grow Rainbow say it does very well when grown in the “sea-of-green” style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, Rainbow gives consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation. Some say this strain tastes just like a tropical Starburst candy.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review