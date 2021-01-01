 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. RAINBOW SHERBERT - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G
Hybrid

RAINBOW SHERBERT - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges RAINBOW SHERBERT - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges RAINBOW SHERBERT - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges RAINBOW SHERBERT - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

﻿RAINBOW SHERBERT / HYBRID · Taste: Berry, Fruity, Sweet · Feeling: Creative, Relaxed, Uplifting · Description: Sweet berry fruit flavor that has a sugary exhale with a hint of fresh mint. Rainbow Sherbet's high hits you almost immediately after your first exhale with a mental rush of energy that lifts your spirits.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Rainbow Sherbet

Rainbow Sherbet
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review