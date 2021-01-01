 Loading…

  SLURRICANE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G
Indica

SLURRICANE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

by STIIIZY

STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges SLURRICANE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

SLURRICANE / INDICA · Taste: Citrus, Peppery, Pine · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric · Description: Relax and unwind with this pungent indica.

About this brand

STIIIZY

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Slurricane

Slurricane
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

