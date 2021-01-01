 Loading…

Hybrid

SNOW CONE - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

SNOW CONE / HYBRID · Taste: Citrus, Fruity, Lemon · Feeling: Giggly, Tingly, Uplifting · Description: The aroma has a herbal fruity overtone that’s earthy and spicy with hints of sour lemon and citrus. Snow Cone is perfect for any smoker who appreciates a happy high that lasts for hours on end, feel energized and lifted mere seconds after your first exhale.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Snow Cone is a hybrid marijuana strain from 707 Seedbank made by crossing Snowman with 707 Chemdawg. This strain features flavors like sweet marshmallow, mild diesel and citrus. The effects of snow cone provide an uplifting and enjoyable high that can be used socially or in solitude.

