  5. SOUR APPLE - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Hybrid

SOUR APPLE - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

STIIIZY Concentrates Solvent SOUR APPLE - CURATED LIVE RESIN
About this product

SOUR APPLE / HYBRID · Taste: Apple, Citrus, Sweet · Feeling: Calm, Relaxed, Creative, Happy · Description: This indica-dominant hybrid is a blend of Sour Diesel and Cinderella. Sour Apple will take you to the perfect sedation state.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Sour Apple

Sour Apple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Sour Apple is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.

