Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
SOUR COOKIES / HYBRID · Taste: Herbal, Pine, Citrus · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Creative · Description: Elevate your mood and lean into extreme relaxation with this sweet and sour strain.
Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that is uplifing and crebreal. When smoked in large amounts, you can expect Sour Cookies to put you in a permanent couch-lock that can persist for over an hour. Sour Cookies smells doughy and pungent with overtones of hash and fuel.
Be the first to review this product.