  5. SOUR COOKIES - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G
Hybrid

SOUR COOKIES - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G

by STIIIZY

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

SOUR COOKIES / HYBRID · Taste: Herbal, Pine, Citrus · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Creative · Description: Elevate your mood and lean into extreme relaxation with this sweet and sour strain.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Sour Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that is uplifing and crebreal. When smoked in large amounts, you can expect Sour Cookies to put you in a permanent couch-lock that can persist for over an hour. Sour Cookies smells doughy and pungent with overtones of hash and fuel.

