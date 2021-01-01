 Loading…

Hybrid

SOUR DUBB - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

SOUR DUBB / HYBRID · Taste: Fruity, Spicy, Peppery · Feeling: Happy, Talkative, Euphoric · Description: This sativa dominant hybrid delivers strong and long-lasting effects.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Sour Dubb

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Originally a mysterious clone-only strain of unknown heritage, Sour Dubble is thought to be a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Sour Bubble. B.O.G. Seeds recreated Sour Dubble using Rez Dog’s Sour Diesel IBL instead of the ECSD and the results are very similar, if more indica-like than the original sativa-dominant hybrid. Dense buds with copious amounts of trichomes produce a pungent, sweet n’ sour odor and a strong diesel flavor with a sweet fruity aftertaste. The high of Sour Dubble is a nice blend of head and body effects.

