Lemon Grenade Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
SOUR PUNCH / HYBRID · Taste: Fruity, Citrus, Diesel · Feeling: Happy, Euphoric, Uplifted · Description: Sour punch is known for its delicious combination of berry and sour lemon flavors but don't let its sweet taste fool you. Sour Punch is known for its heavy-hitting high, that will leave you in a dreamy euphoric daze.
