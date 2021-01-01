 Loading…

  5. SPACE CAKE - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Hybrid

SPACE CAKE - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

STIIIZY Concentrates Solvent SPACE CAKE - CURATED LIVE RESIN

About this product

SPACE CAKE / HYBRID · Taste: Herbal, Nutty, Spicy · Feeling: Calming, Cerebral, Sleepy · Description: Drift into another galaxy with this calming and peaceful strain.

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

Space Cake

Space Cake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bodhi Seeds’ Space Cake crosses GSC Forum Cut and Snow Lotus. This strain takes the famous GSC to new heights by increasing yield and trichome production thanks to a healthy Snow Lotus male. The flavor profile is still in the cookies realm with creamy flavors that are accompanied by notes of fruit and berries. The potent high leaves you wondering if your feet are touching the ground.

