Sidney1964
on October 4th, 2018
My sister's were fighting and hot dogs were thrown and yelling told them to shut up and took four hits on my stiiizy and all was good
STIIIZY Distillates are handcrafted through a solvent-free distillation process using only top-shelf quality concentrates and cannabis-derived terpenes. Lab-tested at 85%+ THC, STIIIZY’s purity is unbeatable. Available in .5 and 1 gram pods
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.