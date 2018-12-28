Anaveee
on December 28th, 2018
Amazing heavy euphoria. Hits extremely smooth. Still very focused and alert while enjoying the heavy body high and relaxed mental state.
Taste Berry. Sweet. Lavender Feeling Creative. Focus. Happy Facts An indica-dominant hybrid crossed from Thin Mint GSC and Sunset Sherbert. Gelato is a heavy hitting strain that those with a high tolerance will truly enjoy. Available in .5 and 1 gram pods
on December 28th, 2018
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.