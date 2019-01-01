About this product
Taste Citrus. Pine. Sweet. Tropical Feeling Energizing. Euphoria. Focus Facts A sativa-dominant hybrid born of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian, the energetic high is perfect for taking a scenic walk. Available in .5 and 1 gram pods
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.