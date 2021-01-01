 Loading…

STIIIZY's BIIIG Starter Kit - Green

by STIIIZY

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

ADVANCED KIT • BIIIG STIIIIZY Battery • USB Charging Cable • 550mAh Rechargeable Battery • USB Charging Port • Voltage: 3.4+\-0.1V

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

