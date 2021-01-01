Oro Blanco Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 each
$30.00
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
STRAWBERRIES & CREAM / HYBRID · Taste: Earth, Citrus, Pine · Feeling: Uplifted, Relaxed, Happy · Description: A sweet strawberry overtone that's accented by hints of fresh earth and spices, hitting the head first before spreading throughout your body. You'll feel a lifted sense that launches your mind into a dream state of energy and happiness.
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries & Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
