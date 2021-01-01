 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. STRAWBERRIES & CREAM - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
Hybrid

STRAWBERRIES & CREAM - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Solventless STRAWBERRIES & CREAM - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
STIIIZY Concentrates Solventless STRAWBERRIES & CREAM - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

STRAWBERRIES & CREAM / HYBRID · Taste: Earth, Citrus, Pine · Feeling: Uplifted, Relaxed, Happy · Description: A sweet strawberry overtone that's accented by hints of fresh earth and spices, hitting the head first before spreading throughout your body. You'll feel a lifted sense that launches your mind into a dream state of energy and happiness.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries & Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review