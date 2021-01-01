 Loading…

Hybrid

STRAWNANA - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

STRAWNANA - CURATED LIVE RESIN
STIIIZY Concentrates Solvent STRAWNANA - CURATED LIVE RESIN

About this product

STRAWNANA / HYBRID · Taste: Strawberry, Banana, Sweet · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric · Description: Strawnana provides the perfect balance of Indica & Sativa effects leaving you relaxed and focused.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

