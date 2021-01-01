Lemon Grenade Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
SUGAR COOKIES / HYBRID · Taste: Earthy, Berry, Flowery · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy · Description: Your new favorite midnight snack may just be Sugar Cookies, as it delivers a deep, full-body calm before lulling you into deep sleep.
Sugar Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sugar Cookies - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Be the first to review this product.