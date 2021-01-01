 Loading…

  5. SUGAR COOKIES - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Hybrid

SUGAR COOKIES - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

About this product

SUGAR COOKIES / HYBRID · Taste: Earthy, Berry, Flowery · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy · Description: Your new favorite midnight snack may just be Sugar Cookies, as it delivers a deep, full-body calm before lulling you into deep sleep.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Sugar Cookies

Sugar Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sugar Cookies - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

