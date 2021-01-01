 Loading…

  5. WATERMELON Z - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Indica

WATERMELON Z - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

STIIIZY Concentrates Solvent WATERMELON Z - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

WATERMELON Z / INDICA · Taste: Sweet, Citrus, Berry · Feeling: Euphoric, Relaxing, Uplifting · Description: This mouthwatering strain is perfect for lazy nights on the couch.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

