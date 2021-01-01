 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. WEDDING CAKE - LIVE RESIN POD .5G
Hybrid

WEDDING CAKE - LIVE RESIN POD .5G

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges WEDDING CAKE - LIVE RESIN POD .5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges WEDDING CAKE - LIVE RESIN POD .5G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges WEDDING CAKE - LIVE RESIN POD .5G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

WEDDING CAKE / HYBRID · Taste: Berry, Fruity, Sweet · Feeling: Creative, Euphoric, Relaxing · Description: This deliciously potent strain comes on fast and delivers well-rounded effects.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review