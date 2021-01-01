Oro Blanco Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 each
$30.00
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
WEDDING CRASHER / HYBRID · Taste: Earthy, Musk, Spicy · Feeling: Focus, Happy, Relaxing · Description: This bud has a mellow, earthy aroma with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. . You'll be infused with a sense of creative energy and focus that has you feeling laser-sharp leaving you in a heady and euphoric state.
Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
Be the first to review this product.