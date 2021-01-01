 Loading…

Hybrid

WEDDING CRASHER - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

by STIIIZY

WEDDING CRASHER - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
STIIIZY Concentrates Solventless WEDDING CRASHER - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

About this product

WEDDING CRASHER / HYBRID · Taste: Earthy, Musk, Spicy · Feeling: Focus, Happy, Relaxing · Description: This bud has a mellow, earthy aroma with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. . You'll be infused with a sense of creative energy and focus that has you feeling laser-sharp leaving you in a heady and euphoric state.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

