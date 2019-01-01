About this product
With the perfect balance of caffeine for energy, 5mg of THC distillate for clear-headed creativity and 5mg of CBD to kill jitters, this coffee is more wakey, less shaky. It contains no calories, fat or sugar, and won’t lead to headaches or stress. It’s just bold, smooth, 100 percent Colombian coffee with a Ripple kick.
At Stillwater Brands, we help responsible adults find the calm they need to stay focused, productive, and in control of life’s many anxious moments. Scared of cannabis? We feel your fear. That's why we offer a range of products to fit any experience level.