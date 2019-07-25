 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Clockwork Coffee

Clockwork Coffee

by Stillwater Brands

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Stillwater Brands Edibles Beverages Clockwork Coffee
Stillwater Brands Edibles Beverages Clockwork Coffee

About this product

With an ideal balance of caffeine for energy and 10mg of THC distillate for clear-headed creativity, the Pure 10 blend provides a jolt of energy without any dullness, thanks to the perfectly precise dose of THC. With no calories, fat, or sugar, it will ensure stress melts away.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

jack_theripper

Coffee and cannabis, must I say more? The perfect combination to start my day.

About this brand

Stillwater Brands Logo
At Stillwater Brands, we help responsible adults find the calm they need to stay focused, productive, and in control of life’s many anxious moments. Scared of cannabis? We feel your fear. That's why we offer a range of products to fit any experience level.