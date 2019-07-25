jersmith1201
on July 25th, 2019
this is exactly what I need
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
With an ideal balance of caffeine for energy and 10mg of THC distillate for clear-headed creativity, the Pure 10 blend provides a jolt of energy without any dullness, thanks to the perfectly precise dose of THC. With no calories, fat, or sugar, it will ensure stress melts away.
on July 25th, 2019
this is exactly what I need
on July 20th, 2019
perfect for working at night
on June 21st, 2018
Coffee and cannabis, must I say more? The perfect combination to start my day.