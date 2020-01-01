 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Gentle Green Stillwater Tea

Gentle Green Stillwater Tea

by Stillwater Brands

Write a review
Stillwater Brands Edibles Beverages Gentle Green Stillwater Tea
Stillwater Brands Edibles Beverages Gentle Green Stillwater Tea

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Relax Into Life For Stillwater, we infuse the highest quality organic teas with just 2.5mg of our patent-pending THC2O. This light touch of water-soluble THC is designed to relax, not intoxicate, so you can enjoy the best parts of your day without worrying about the worst. Live a less anxious, more fulfilling life. Quiet your mind, sharpen your focus, and let the best in marijuana bring out the best in you. Sourced from the Darjeeling region of India, our lightly caffeinated Gentle Green tea is the pick-me-up that calms you down. Freshly harvested and lightly infused with THC, it’s the perfect way to boost your energy and control your anxiety. (lightly caffeinated / indica) Note: 2.5mg per serving/20mg per package, lightly caffeinated, indica

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Stillwater Brands Logo
At Stillwater Brands, we help responsible adults find the calm they need to stay focused, productive, and in control of life’s many anxious moments. Scared of cannabis? We feel your fear. That's why we offer a range of products to fit any experience level.