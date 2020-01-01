About this product

Relax Into Life For Stillwater, we infuse the highest quality organic teas with just 2.5mg of our patent-pending THC2O. This light touch of water-soluble THC is designed to relax, not intoxicate, so you can enjoy the best parts of your day without worrying about the worst. Live a less anxious, more fulfilling life. Quiet your mind, sharpen your focus, and let the best in marijuana bring out the best in you. Sourced from the Darjeeling region of India, our lightly caffeinated Gentle Green tea is the pick-me-up that calms you down. Freshly harvested and lightly infused with THC, it’s the perfect way to boost your energy and control your anxiety. (lightly caffeinated / indica) Note: 2.5mg per serving/20mg per package, lightly caffeinated, indica