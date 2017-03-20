About this product

Relax Into Life For Stillwater, we infuse the highest quality organic teas with just 2.5mg of our patent-pending THC2O. This light touch of water-soluble THC is designed to relax, not intoxicate, so you can enjoy the best parts of your day without worrying about the worst. Live a less anxious, more fulfilling life. Quiet your mind, sharpen your focus, and let the best in marijuana bring out the best in you. Sourced from Egypt, our caffeine-free Mellow Mint tea is relaxation in a cup. The delicate blend of soothing peppermint and THC is the perfect way to dissolve your tensions and enjoy a simpler, more peaceful life. Note: 2.5mg per serving/20mg per package, caffeine-free, indica