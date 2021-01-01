 Loading…

Watermelon Ripple Gummies 100mg 20-pack

by Stillwater Brands

Ingredients: Glucose syrup, sugar, water, fruit juice concentrates (Apple, Pear), gelatin, modified food starch, Ripple (water, modified food starch, cannabinoid extracts, MCT oil), contains 2% or less of: natural flavors, malic acid, citric acid, carnauba wax, vegetable juice for color

At Stillwater Brands, we help responsible adults find the calm they need to stay focused, productive, and in control of life’s many anxious moments. Scared of cannabis? We feel your fear. That's why we offer a range of products to fit any experience level.

