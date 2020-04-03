Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
$129.95MSRP
Product Information 0% THC, Non-GMO, Organic. 30ml Bottle with 1ml measured droplet included. 1500mg has 50mg per 1ml droplet (Shown Here) Tinctures are made with our 99.9%+ CBD and MCT oil. 24-month shelf life when protected from light and heat. Amber bottle to protect contents from Light & UV Rays. All-Natural Flavor w/ hint of Lemon/Lime with no Sugar Added. Stirling Guaranteed. Ingredients: Hemp extract, MCT oil & natural flavoring – nothing more.
on April 3rd, 2020
Superior from other brands I've tried. I hope that the flavor is a lot stronger, I think.
on March 26th, 2020
So effective for stress relief. I know everyone is anxious and stress right now and this will definitely clear your mind!
on March 25th, 2020
I actually find this better and cheaper than what I used to buy, but I guess the flavor on that one was better. I'll choose this though over that any day!
