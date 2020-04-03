 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 1500mg CBD Tincture w/ Great Lemon Lime Taste | Organic | 0% THC | 3rd Party Tested | Lemon Lime

1500mg CBD Tincture w/ Great Lemon Lime Taste | Organic | 0% THC | 3rd Party Tested | Lemon Lime

by Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC.

Skip to Reviews
4.932
Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 1500mg CBD Tincture w/ Great Lemon Lime Taste | Organic | 0% THC | 3rd Party Tested | Lemon Lime

$129.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Product Information 0% THC, Non-GMO, Organic. 30ml Bottle with 1ml measured droplet included. 1500mg has 50mg per 1ml droplet (Shown Here) Tinctures are made with our 99.9%+ CBD and MCT oil. 24-month shelf life when protected from light and heat. Amber bottle to protect contents from Light & UV Rays. All-Natural Flavor w/ hint of Lemon/Lime with no Sugar Added. Stirling Guaranteed. Ingredients: Hemp extract, MCT oil & natural flavoring – nothing more.

32 customer reviews

Show all
4.932

write a review

agine1971

Superior from other brands I've tried. I hope that the flavor is a lot stronger, I think.

westonsexton

So effective for stress relief. I know everyone is anxious and stress right now and this will definitely clear your mind!

incredibleuniverse

I actually find this better and cheaper than what I used to buy, but I guess the flavor on that one was better. I'll choose this though over that any day!

About this strain

Lemon Sativa

Lemon Sativa

Lemon Sativa is not your typical high-energy strain. While most sativas can be similar to a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Sativa tends to provide patients with a relaxing, heavy body sensation. As the name suggests, this strain has an aroma similar to a lemon drop candy. Lemon Sativa is great for patients who would like to relax while doing housework or catching up on other low-key tasks.

About this brand

Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC. Logo
Stirling CBD Oil is not a newcomer to the CBD Game. Since 2014, we have been providing premium CBD and cannabis products to customers all over the U.S. Our Pure, Potent and Tested CBD is guaranteed to have 0% THC. If you are looking for the highest-quality CBD with awesome Customer Service, Stirling CBD is the right choice.