  5. 250mg CBD | Dog & Cat Formulation | 0% THC | Pet CBD Oil | All Natural Bacon Flavor

250mg CBD | Dog & Cat Formulation | 0% THC | Pet CBD Oil | All Natural Bacon Flavor

by Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC.

$29.95MSRP

About this product

Specially formulated with a lower dosage for your pets mental and physical health 30ml Bottle with 1ml droplet included. 8.3mg in every 1ml. 0% THC, Non-GMO, Organic. THC-free crystalline cannabidiol, isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation. 24-month shelf life when protected from light and heat. Amber color Bacon Flavor Stirling Guaranteed

28 customer reviews

altorango

My Pikachu is so happy after taking this oil.

evejacobs

Taking CBD oil is Cookie's favorite time of the day!

About this strain

North American Sativa

North American Sativa

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

About this brand

Stirling CBD Oil is not a newcomer to the CBD Game. Since 2014, we have been providing premium CBD and cannabis products to customers all over the U.S. Our Pure, Potent and Tested CBD is guaranteed to have 0% THC. If you are looking for the highest-quality CBD with awesome Customer Service, Stirling CBD is the right choice.