  500mg CBD Tincture w/ Great Berry Taste | Organic | 0% THC | 3rd Party Tested

500mg CBD Tincture w/ Great Berry Taste | Organic | 0% THC | 3rd Party Tested

by Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC.

Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 500mg CBD Tincture w/ Great Berry Taste | Organic | 0% THC | 3rd Party Tested
$39.95MSRP

About this product

Product Information 0% THC, Non-GMO, Organic. 30ml Bottle with 1ml measured droplet included. 500mg has 50mg per 1ml droplet (Shown Here) Tinctures are made with our 99.9%+ CBD and MCT oil. 24-month shelf life when protected from light and heat. Amber bottle to protect contents from Light & UV Rays. All-Natural Flavor w/ hint of Berry with no Sugar Added. Stirling Guaranteed. Ingredients: Hemp extract, MCT oil & natural flavoring – nothing more.

About this brand

Stirling CBD Oil is not a newcomer to the CBD Game. Since 2014, we have been providing premium CBD and cannabis products to customers all over the U.S. Our Pure, Potent and Tested CBD is guaranteed to have 0% THC. If you are looking for the highest-quality CBD with awesome Customer Service, Stirling CBD is the right choice.