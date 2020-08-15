 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
750mg CBD Tincture w/ Great Berry Taste | Organic | 0% THC | 3rd Party Tested

by Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC.

5.01
About this product

0% THC, Non-GMO, Organic. 30ml Bottle with 1ml measured droplet included. 750mg has 25mg per 1ml droplet Tinctures are made with our 99.9%+ CBD and MCT oil. 24-month shelf life when protected from light and heat. Amber bottle to protect contents from Light & UV Rays. All-Natural Flavor w/ hint of Berry with no Sugar Added. Stirling Guaranteed. Ingredients: Hemp extract, MCT oil & natural flavoring – nothing more.

5.01

Planning to stop taking my mood stability meds in replace of this. I'm a lot better taking CBD than my meds. I'm still figuring it out but I feel really good with this.

About this brand

Stirling CBD Oil is not a newcomer to the CBD Game. Since 2014, we have been providing premium CBD and cannabis products to customers all over the U.S. Our Pure, Potent and Tested CBD is guaranteed to have 0% THC. If you are looking for the highest-quality CBD with awesome Customer Service, Stirling CBD is the right choice.