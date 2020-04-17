 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Multivitamin Formula | 750mg CBD | 0% THC | CBD + 16 Essential Vitamins and Minerals

by Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC.

4.935
About this product

Stirling has combined 25mg CBD with 100% DV of 15 Vitamins and minerals in each capsule for the perfect healthy combination. Stirling's new CBD Multi-Vitamin Formula has been specially formulated by our Board Certified Pharmacists to deliver the exact ingredients, in the right dosage, to help your overall health. Ingredients Amount /Serving % DV Vitamin A 40,000 IU 800% Vitamin C 60 mg 100% Vitamin D 400 IU 100% Vitamin E 60 IU 200% Vitamin K 120 mcg 150% Vitamin B1 1.5 mg 100% Vitamin B2 1.7 mg 100% Vitamin B3 20 mg 100% Vitamin B6 2 mg 100% Folic Acid 400 mcg 100% Vitamin B12 10 mcg 167% Biotin 30 mcg 10% Pantothenic Acid 10 mg 100% Iron 18 mg 100% Iodine 150 mcg 100% 30 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER 750mg CBD Total 25mg CBD per capsule SERVING SIZE: 1 Capsule DIRECTIONS: As a dietary supplement, Adult take one (1) capsule daily. As a reminder, discuss the supplements and medications you take with your health care providers.

lilywebber

Cheaper than the last brand I bought last month.

c_honeycutt

It was a good experience. I definitely noticed a difference with my body. My body feels light... it's like a huge weight on my shoulders vanished.

quiles

I feel healthier and my skin kinda looked a little brighter.

North American Sativa

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

About this brand

Stirling CBD Oil is not a newcomer to the CBD Game. Since 2014, we have been providing premium CBD and cannabis products to customers all over the U.S. Our Pure, Potent and Tested CBD is guaranteed to have 0% THC. If you are looking for the highest-quality CBD with awesome Customer Service, Stirling CBD is the right choice.