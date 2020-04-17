Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
$69.95MSRP
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Stirling has combined 25mg CBD with 100% DV of 15 Vitamins and minerals in each capsule for the perfect healthy combination. Stirling's new CBD Multi-Vitamin Formula has been specially formulated by our Board Certified Pharmacists to deliver the exact ingredients, in the right dosage, to help your overall health. Ingredients Amount /Serving % DV Vitamin A 40,000 IU 800% Vitamin C 60 mg 100% Vitamin D 400 IU 100% Vitamin E 60 IU 200% Vitamin K 120 mcg 150% Vitamin B1 1.5 mg 100% Vitamin B2 1.7 mg 100% Vitamin B3 20 mg 100% Vitamin B6 2 mg 100% Folic Acid 400 mcg 100% Vitamin B12 10 mcg 167% Biotin 30 mcg 10% Pantothenic Acid 10 mg 100% Iron 18 mg 100% Iodine 150 mcg 100% 30 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER 750mg CBD Total 25mg CBD per capsule SERVING SIZE: 1 Capsule DIRECTIONS: As a dietary supplement, Adult take one (1) capsule daily. As a reminder, discuss the supplements and medications you take with your health care providers.
on April 17th, 2020
Cheaper than the last brand I bought last month.
on April 11th, 2020
It was a good experience. I definitely noticed a difference with my body. My body feels light... it's like a huge weight on my shoulders vanished.
on April 4th, 2020
I feel healthier and my skin kinda looked a little brighter.
