Stirling has combined 25mg CBD with 100% DV of 15 Vitamins and minerals in each capsule for the perfect healthy combination. Stirling's new CBD Multi-Vitamin Formula has been specially formulated by our Board Certified Pharmacists to deliver the exact ingredients, in the right dosage, to help your overall health. Ingredients Amount /Serving % DV Vitamin A 40,000 IU 800% Vitamin C 60 mg 100% Vitamin D 400 IU 100% Vitamin E 60 IU 200% Vitamin K 120 mcg 150% Vitamin B1 1.5 mg 100% Vitamin B2 1.7 mg 100% Vitamin B3 20 mg 100% Vitamin B6 2 mg 100% Folic Acid 400 mcg 100% Vitamin B12 10 mcg 167% Biotin 30 mcg 10% Pantothenic Acid 10 mg 100% Iron 18 mg 100% Iodine 150 mcg 100% 30 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER 750mg CBD Total 25mg CBD per capsule SERVING SIZE: 1 Capsule DIRECTIONS: As a dietary supplement, Adult take one (1) capsule daily. As a reminder, discuss the supplements and medications you take with your health care providers.