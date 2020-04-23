 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Muscle & Joint Formula | 750mg | CBD w/ Glucosamine, Chrondroitin, & other natural ingredients

by Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC.

About this product

Combining the benefits of CBD, MSM, Chondroitin, Glucosamine, and other compounds, we have made the perfect capsule for athletes, cross-fitters, and people who suffer from daily aches and pains. Ingredients Amount Per Serving CBD 25 mg MSM 72.8 mg Chondroitin Sulfate 44.8 mg Glucosamine HCl 100 mg Cat’s Claw 100 mg Broswellia Serrata 100 mg Curcumin 100 mg White Willow 100 mg Piperine 4.8 mg † 30 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER 25mg per Capsule SERVING SIZE: 1 Capsule DIRECTIONS: As a dietary supplement, Adult take one (1) capsule daily. As a reminder, discuss the supplements and medications you take with your health care providers.

34 customer reviews

4.934

freespirited33

I expected less and it performed much more. I feel so much better after only a few days.

leorelp

It's effective and easy to take, unlike CBD oil. Capsules are better.

joeshaver

Good so far, my muscles were always sore from training. I recommended this to my gym buddies and they can't wait to try it.

About this strain

North American Sativa

North American Sativa

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

About this brand

Stirling CBD Oil - Buy the Best CBD Oil Online with 0% THC. Logo
Stirling CBD Oil is not a newcomer to the CBD Game. Since 2014, we have been providing premium CBD and cannabis products to customers all over the U.S. Our Pure, Potent and Tested CBD is guaranteed to have 0% THC. If you are looking for the highest-quality CBD with awesome Customer Service, Stirling CBD is the right choice.