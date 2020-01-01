We started stokes for two simple reasons; the founders all have people in our lives who consume and rely on cannabis daily to help cope and with debilitating ailments, and all of us have had terrible experiences with infused edibles. In researching the medibles market, the overall lack of consistently dosed products was extremely troubling to us, however it was the total void of low-dose options drove us to develop our line of responsibly dosed products that use only virtuously sourced, natural ingredients.Stokes products are delicious, but more importantly provide cannabinoids in precise, functional formats to enable patients and consumers to medicate confidently without fear of adverse reaction. STOKES PRODUCTS ARE IDEAL FOR FIRST TIME EDIBLES CONSUMERS, THOSE LOOKING FOR DOSAGE OPTIONS THAT MIRROR THE ACCURACY AND FAMILIAR DELIVERY FORMAT OF PHARMA PRODUCTS, AND LASTLY INDIVIDUALS LIKE ALL OF US HERE, WHO HAVE HAD TERRIBLE EXPERIENCES WITH TAKING TOO MUCH THC DUE TO INCONSISTENT OR PLAIN WRONG DOSAGE.