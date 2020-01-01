 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Coconut Almond Milk Chocolate Truffles 100mg 10-pack

Coconut Almond Milk Chocolate Truffles 100mg 10-pack

by Stokes Confections

Coconut Almond Milk Chocolate Truffles 100mg 10-pack

Our ganache filled truffles are offered in a vast selection of artisanally flavored fillings enclosed in decadent dark and milk chocolate shells. Produced in a professional facility made from scratch, consistently dosed, always lab tested, and absolutely delicious! Best of all they are gluten free! If you are looking for a great tasting, discreet, and functional product, allowing for customizable dosing, you need to GetStokes(.com) today!

About this brand

We started stokes for two simple reasons; the founders all have people in our lives who consume and rely on cannabis daily to help cope and with debilitating ailments, and all of us have had terrible experiences with infused edibles. In researching the medibles market, the overall lack of consistently dosed products was extremely troubling to us, however it was the total void of low-dose options drove us to develop our line of responsibly dosed products that use only virtuously sourced, natural ingredients.Stokes products are delicious, but more importantly provide cannabinoids in precise, functional formats to enable patients and consumers to medicate confidently without fear of adverse reaction. STOKES PRODUCTS ARE IDEAL FOR FIRST TIME EDIBLES CONSUMERS, THOSE LOOKING FOR DOSAGE OPTIONS THAT MIRROR THE ACCURACY AND FAMILIAR DELIVERY FORMAT OF PHARMA PRODUCTS, AND LASTLY INDIVIDUALS LIKE ALL OF US HERE, WHO HAVE HAD TERRIBLE EXPERIENCES WITH TAKING TOO MUCH THC DUE TO INCONSISTENT OR PLAIN WRONG DOSAGE.